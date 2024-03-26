IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Weissmann: ‘The language that the court uses in deciding’ the mifepristone case will be ‘critical’
March 26, 202408:57
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Weissmann: ‘The language that the court uses in deciding’ the mifepristone case will be ‘critical’

08:57

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case about whether the FDA had overstepped its authority in approving the abortion pill mifepristone. Yamiche Alcindor, Andrew Weissman, and Dr. Kavita Patel join Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on the arguments made on both sides and discuss what the ruling could look like.March 26, 2024

