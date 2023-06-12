Weissmann shares the two things Judge Cannon wrote that he believes ‘meet the standard for recusal’

Former President Donald Trump will head to Florida for his arraignment after his second indictment by a grand jury, this time on federal charges in relation to his alleged mishandling of classified documents. NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent Garrett Haake and MSNBC Legal Analyst Andrew Weissmann join Andrea to examine the possible issues with Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon overseeing the case. “There are two things that she wrote that are, particularly, I think, troublesome to me, and I think meet the standard for recusal,” says Weissmann. “One is that she said that Donald Trump is entitled to deference, because of his former position,” which he explains “is antithetical to the rule of law in this country.” He adds, “The other is that she treated the classified documents that were found in the search, I think, quite cavalierly. And she was reversed on that ground. And that's very much the issue here in this case, which is the two defendants’ treatment of classified documents.”June 12, 2023