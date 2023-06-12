IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rep. Spanberger: Docs found ‘strewn’ at Mar-a-Lago posed ‘extraordinary’ risk to national security

    Weissmann shares the two things Judge Cannon wrote that he believes ‘meet the standard for recusal’

    Beschloss on precedent for running for president from jail, historic abnormality of Trump's charges

  • Ari Melber: Unsealed indictment reveals ‘what looks to me like Donald Trump’s worst nightmare’

  • Charles Coleman: Unsealed Trump classified docs indictment reveals ‘deep and problematic’ pattern

  • Joyce Vance: 'Serious questions' over Trump appointed judge said to be overseeing indictment case

  • Trump impeachment lawyer Robert Ray: Trump switching legal teams post-indictment ‘fairly common’

  • Rhodes: Mar-a-Lago likely the top 'intelligence target' for U.S. adversaries since Trump’s election

  • Trump-appointed Judge Cannon to initially oversee Trump indictment case

  • Jeh Johnson: Conveying gravity of Trump docs to jurors poses ‘real issue' given classified status

  • John Kirby casts doubt on reported China-Cuba spying agreement

  • Ben Rhodes: PGA played on emotions of 9/11 victims' families until Saudis wrote 'the biggest check'

  • Sen. Markey and Rep. Moskowitz detail the dangers of 3D printed guns

  • Michael Waldman: Supreme Court ‘gutted' Voting Rights Act, now considering ‘shard’ of what’s left

  • Molly Hunter explains ‘horrifying’ consequences of damage done to major dam in Ukraine

  • Gov. Wes Moore responds to Tim Scott comments on systematic racism: ‘His thesis is not true’

  • U.S. intel points to Russia being behind Ukrainian dam attack

  • Trump lawyers meet with Justice Department as federal grand jury expected to convene this week

  • Kristen Welker will take on Meet The Press Moderator role ‘with the utmost seriousness’

  • “Friends of George’s” Board Member reacts to TN drag ban overruling: 'It's surreal'

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Weissmann shares the two things Judge Cannon wrote that he believes ‘meet the standard for recusal’

Former President Donald Trump will head to Florida for his arraignment after his second indictment by a grand jury, this time on federal charges in relation to his alleged mishandling of classified documents. NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent Garrett Haake and MSNBC Legal Analyst Andrew Weissmann join Andrea to examine the possible issues with Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon overseeing the case. “There are two things that she wrote that are, particularly, I think, troublesome to me, and I think meet the standard for recusal,” says Weissmann. “One is that she said that Donald Trump is entitled to deference, because of his former position,” which he explains “is antithetical to the rule of law in this country.” He adds, “The other is that she treated the classified documents that were found in the search, I think, quite cavalierly. And she was reversed on that ground. And that's very much the issue here in this case, which is the two defendants’ treatment of classified documents.”June 12, 2023

