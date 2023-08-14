Weiss’s new Special Counsel title might indicate ‘new charges’ in Hunter Biden case

Hunter Biden's legal team is blaming federal prosecutors for reneging on their plea deal for the President's son, and pushing back on the notion that a trial in the case is now inevitable. Jackie Alemany and Harry Litman join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the latest. “He did not need the Special Counsel designation to do it, but he can automatically, he could have just asked and Garland would have granted, but he could automatically do it with this designation,” says Litman. “Again if he wants to bring the very same charges, but in New York or California that's one thing. If he wants to bring now new charges, that's another.”Aug. 14, 2023