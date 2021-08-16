Washington Post publisher asks Biden administration to help evacuate journalists

Washington Post publisher Fred Ryan sent a plea to the Biden administration on Monday to help evacuate journalists and their families from Afghanistan as the Taliban takes control of the capital. Ryan emailed U.S. National Security advisor Jake Sullivan with the subject line "Urgent re safety of US Journalists." "Jake, Urgent request on behalf of the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Washington Post is to have our 204 journalists, support staff and families transported by US Military from the civilian side of the Kabul airport to the military side of the airport where they can be safe as they await evacuation flights," Ryan said in the email seen by NBC News.Aug. 16, 2021