IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    'We are not going back': Warren joins protesters outside Supreme Court

    02:06
  • UP NEXT

    Supreme Court confirms draft opinion on Roe v. Wade is real, will investigate source of leak

    01:32

  • Amb. Taylor: Lavrov’s Hitler comments show ‘evil nature of the Russian government’ and ‘ludicrous’ justification for invasion

    08:16

  • Sam Stein: GOP candidates in ‘contortions’ to secure Trump endorsement. ‘It is a politics of grievance.’

    08:42

  • Jan. 6 committee requests cooperation from three Republican congressmen

    03:13

  • Israel's prime minister condemns Russian foreign minister's comments on 'Nazification' of Ukraine

    02:05

  • Trymaine Lee: Black fishing community faces potential extinction as Louisiana loses 'a football field of its coastline every 100 minutes' 

    06:34

  • Gen. McCaffrey: Russian filtration camps holding Ukrainians are ‘concentration camps at the strategic level’

    03:27

  • State Dept. Spokesman Ned Price calls latest journalist death in Ukraine ‘another assault on the free press’

    09:51

  • ISIS 'Beatle' sentenced to life in prison for role in murder of four Americans

    02:40

  • Dr. Hotez: Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine for children under 6 is ‘potentially promising’ but not ‘a slam dunk’

    04:52

  • Sen. Jeanne Shaheen: If $33 billion package can ‘diminish’ Putin's power, ‘that’s money well spent’

    06:31

  • Lt. Col (Ret.) Alexander Vindman: Russia ‘takes hostages to try to trade them away’

    11:27

  • Madeleine Albright honored by generations of leaders at memorial service

    06:06

  • Lt. Gen. Twitty: Emerging obstacles for weapons transfer to eastern Ukraine as Russia attacks ‘bridges,’ ‘rail system'

    08:23

  • Ernest Moniz: Russia has stood nuclear deterrence 'on its head'

    05:19

  • Vice President Harris tests positive for Covid

    03:59

  • Roger Cohen: '13 million votes’ for Le Pen ‘reflected a lot of anger.’ Macron ‘will have to adjust his policies accordingly.’

    07:07

  • Hollywood Director Doug Liman is putting ‘a human face' on the war in Ukraine after filming on the ‘front lines’

    04:58

  • Amb. William Taylor: Bridget Brink’s nomination to be U.S. ambassador to Ukraine is ‘great news.' ‘She knows Ukraine.’ 

    07:26

Andrea Mitchell Reports

'We are not going back': Warren joins protesters outside Supreme Court

02:06

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., joined abortion-rights activists protesting outside the Supreme Court after a draft opinion on a potential vote to overturn Roe v. Wade was leaked by Politico.May 3, 2022

  • Now Playing

    'We are not going back': Warren joins protesters outside Supreme Court

    02:06
  • UP NEXT

    Supreme Court confirms draft opinion on Roe v. Wade is real, will investigate source of leak

    01:32

  • Amb. Taylor: Lavrov’s Hitler comments show ‘evil nature of the Russian government’ and ‘ludicrous’ justification for invasion

    08:16

  • Sam Stein: GOP candidates in ‘contortions’ to secure Trump endorsement. ‘It is a politics of grievance.’

    08:42

  • Jan. 6 committee requests cooperation from three Republican congressmen

    03:13

  • Israel's prime minister condemns Russian foreign minister's comments on 'Nazification' of Ukraine

    02:05

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All