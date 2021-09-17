Walter Isaacson: Space travel 'not just a billionaires boys club' now

Andrea Mitchell is joined by Walter Isaacson, who's writing an upcoming biography on Elon Musk, to discuss the future of space travel in the wake of Space X's historic launch of an all-civilian crew, which Isaacson takes as a sign that it's now "not just a billionaires boys club" and that commercial space flights could pick up. He also discusses the progress of the recovery from Hurricanes Ida and Nicholas in his home state of Louisiana.Sept. 17, 2021