VP Harris: We’re ‘confident’ Chinese balloon ‘was used by China to spy on the American people’

Vice President Kamala Harris joins Andrea Mitchell for an exclusive interview at the Munich Security Conference to discuss U.S.-China relations, the one year anniversary of the war in Ukraine, and the upcoming 2024 election. Regarding the Chinese surveillance balloon, the Vice President tells Mitchell, “We shot it down because it needed to be shot down, because we were confident that it was used by China to spy on the American people.” She adds, “We will maintain the perspective that we have in terms of what should be the relationship between China and the United States. That is not going to change, but surely and certainly, that balloon was not helpful, which is why we shot it down.”Feb. 17, 2023