VP Harris: 'This is a moment where America has the ability to actually demonstrate through action'
Feb. 19, 2024

Andrea Mitchell Reports

VP Harris: ‘This is a moment where America has the ability to actually demonstrate through action’

05:27

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke exclusively with Andrea Mitchell at the Munich Security Conference, sharing her thoughts on the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and America’s role in supporting Ukraine. “I mean, the idea that the former president of the United States would say that he ‘encourages’ a brutal dictator to invade our allies and that the United States of America would simply stand by and watch, no previous United States President, regardless of their party, has bowed down to a Russian dictator before. And now we are seeing an example, something I just believe that the American people would never support,” Harris told Andrea. “This is a moment where America has the ability to actually demonstrate through action where we stand on issues like this, which is do we stand with our friends in the face of extreme brutality or not? And I say we stand with our friends.”Feb. 19, 2024

