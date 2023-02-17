VP Harris: Important to focus on the needs of the American people and not political chatter

Vice President Kamala Harris joins Andrea Mitchell for an exclusive interview at the Munich Security Conference to discuss U.S.-China relations, the one year anniversary of the war in Ukraine, and the upcoming 2024 election. Harris deflects criticism from some Democrats that she shouldn’t be on the 2024 ticket, saying “it is very important to focus on the needs of the American people and not political chatter out of Washington D.C.” and that she intends to run with Biden as Vice President in 2024.Feb. 17, 2023