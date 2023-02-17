IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

VP Harris: Americans feel a sense of 'moral outrage' and a 'responsibility’ to stand with Ukraine

05:40

Vice President Kamala Harris joins Andrea Mitchell for an exclusive interview at the Munich Security Conference to discuss U.S.-China relations, the one year anniversary of the war in Ukraine, and the upcoming 2024 election. Asked whether she’s concerned about U.S. support for Ukraine waning over time, Harris says, “Hopefully our elected representatives will reflect how the American feel, how the American people feel about things like independence, which is a founding principle of our nation, and we take it seriously. The independence of Ukraine, how the American people feel about the atrocities we are seeing,” says Harris. “I know the American people feel a sense of moral outrage and a sense of responsibility for our nation to stand with the Ukrainian people around these atrocities, and, and I'm confident in that. I'm confident in that.” Feb. 17, 2023

