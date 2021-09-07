Voice of America reporters 'hoping and praying' to leave Afghanistan

Ayesha Tanzeem, the Pakistan-Afghanistan Bureau Chief of Voice of America, joins Andrea Mitchell from Islamabad after evacuating Afghanistan. She says her colleagues who've been left behind in Afghanistan are still "hoping and praying" that the U.S. is working to get them out of the country. "The women in particular are very stressed and they see no future for themselves in a Taliban Afghanistan," says Ayesha. I have reports of at least one of my colleague who was beaten up by Taliban with sticks and left red stripes on his back."Sept. 7, 2021