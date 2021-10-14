Virginia Gubernatorial candidate McAuliffe to Democratic leadership: 'Do your job'
Terry McAuliffe, former Virginia Governor and gubernatorial candidate, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss his candidacy and criticism of Democratic leadership for failing to pass the infrastructure and spending bills. "All these folks up here you know, they love to go out and do their press conferences. Do your job. Vote and get this done, we need it in Virginia, we need it in America," says McAuliffe.Oct. 14, 2021