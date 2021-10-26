Virginia governor's race will hinge on level of 'drop off' in turnout from presidential race

NBC's Chuck Todd joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the debut of NBC's new "County to County" project ahead of the 2022 midterms, and the tight bellwether governor's race in Virginia between Terry McAuliffe and Glenn Youngkin. "What would the drop off be from the presidential race to this race? If it is in the 40s, this will be a long election night. If it's in the 30s, it will be very fast election night with advantage McCauliffe," says Chuck.Oct. 26, 2021