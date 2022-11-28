Victoria DeFrancesco Soto: Trump dinner with Holocaust denier a ‘bit of a media desperation ploy’

Former President Trump says he did not know the identity of white nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes, who attended a dinner at Trump’s home with Kanye West. NBC’s Vaughn Hillyard, Washington Post Senior National Political Correspondent Ashley Parker, Dean of the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service Victoria DeFrancesco Soto, and Editor-at-large at The Bulwark Charlie Sykes join Garrett Haake to discuss. “Even if you believe just the fact that a racist, white nationalist, antisemite could get into the former president's private club and have a meeting with the dinner meeting with the former president, that in and of itself is stunning,” says Parker. DeFrancesco Soto adds, “I feel that this is a little bit of a media desperation ploy to get back into the spotlight, and doing it in such an incredibly negative way, in highlighting white nationalism.”Nov. 28, 2022