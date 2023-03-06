Victor Cha: South Korea-Japan agreement gets key allies back ‘in the game’ with U.S.

South Korea said it will compensate laborers who were forced to work for Japanese companies during World War II, an agreement that could help resolve a dispute that has hampered relations between the United States’ closest allies in Asia. Former National Security Council Asian Affairs Director Victor Cha joins Andrea Mitchell to explain why the U.S. is applauding this move. “This agreement is very important,” says Cha.”It gets them both back, sort of in the game, if you will, with the United States in terms of dealing with all the issues that we have, everything from their support for Ukraine to defense in the Taiwan Straits to of course North Korea's, you know, unending ballistic missile tests.”March 6, 2023