Andrea Mitchell Reports

Victor Cha: North Korean ICBM base ‘deliberately’ placed near China to deter preemptive strikes

03:20

Victor Cha joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss a new report he co-authored revealing details about what appears to be an elaborate, undeclared North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile base. “Its location is about 15 miles from the border with China, which is done deliberately so that it would discourage any country from preemptively trying to strike it because it would then involve Chinese equities,” says Cha. Feb. 7, 2022

