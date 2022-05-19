Victor Cha: North Korea is ‘almost if not complete in terms of their preparation’ for a nuclear test

Victor Cha, former National Security Council Director for Asian Affairs, tells Andrea Mitchell that North Korea is “almost if not complete in terms of their preparation” for a nuclear test, with President Biden en route to visit American allies in neighboring South Korea and nearby Japan. “Many analysts” believe that North Korea’s seventh nuclear test “and/or an ICBM test is in the offing," says Cha. "It’s just of matter of when the North Korean leader chooses to do it."May 19, 2022