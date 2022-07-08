IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Victor Cha: Abe ‘was about the best friend that the United States could have as a leader in Japan’

    05:42
  • UP NEXT

    Former Press Secy. to Boris Johnson: 'He has been the biggest beast in British politics since 2016.’

    05:21

  • WNBPA Executive Director: Seeing Brittney Griner's guilty plea 'does make us hopeful'

    08:14

  • Chuck Rosenberg: IRS audits of Comey & McCabe 'highly unusual statistically and mathematically'

    04:34

  • Cindy McCain: John’s respect ‘for not only freedom,’ but ‘how we maintain it’ was ‘what he stood for’

    07:32

  • Sir Peter Westmacott: Boris Johnson resignation not about policy, ‘but about character, integrity'

    10:59

  • Fulton County DA: ‘This is not a game, at all’

    02:20

  • Lake County State’s Attorney discusses charges against perpetrator of 'calculated attack' on Highland Park

    06:58

  • Brittney Griner’s WNBA coach reacts to Cherelle Griner’s call with President Biden: ‘Fantastic news.’

    11:30

  • Young parade goer ‘waking up with stomach aches’ after witnessing shooting

    01:33

  • Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone to comply with Jan. 6 committee subpoena

    03:14

  • Rev. Al Sharpton: Brittney Griner 'should not be a political pawn for anybody'

    07:11

  • Mayor Rotering: 'We have a handbook for mayors after a mass shooting. That's ridiculous.'

    08:02

  • Adm. Stavridis: Putin is turning Russia ‘into a terrorist state that takes hostages’

    02:59

  • Rep. Brad Schneider describes Highland Park shooting and aftermath: ‘It’s a punch in the gut.’

    06:04

  • Amb. McFaul supports U.S.-Russia prisoner swap: ‘I would take that trade.’

    04:22

  • Highland Park shooting eyewitness recounts helping victims: ‘The people who were killed were blown up.’

    07:13

  • Biden awards Medal of Honor to four soldiers who served in Vietnam

    01:53

  • Police respond to shooting at Independence Day Parade in Highland Park, Illinois

    00:26

  • Akron imposes curfew, cancels fireworks amid protests over fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker

    04:00

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Victor Cha: Abe ‘was about the best friend that the United States could have as a leader in Japan’

05:42

Former National Security Council Asian Affairs Director Victor Cha and NBC News Asia Correspondent Janis Mackey join Andrea Mitchell with their reaction to the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, reflecting on the legacy of Japan’s longest serving prime minister. “He had expert-like, bureaucratic knowledge on almost every issue and that was always impressive to me,” says Cha. “He was about the best friend that the United States could have as a leader in Japan, you know, a major democracy. And I think in many ways he anticipated the threats to the liberal international order long before many other leaders did.”July 8, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Victor Cha: Abe ‘was about the best friend that the United States could have as a leader in Japan’

    05:42
  • UP NEXT

    Former Press Secy. to Boris Johnson: 'He has been the biggest beast in British politics since 2016.’

    05:21

  • WNBPA Executive Director: Seeing Brittney Griner's guilty plea 'does make us hopeful'

    08:14

  • Chuck Rosenberg: IRS audits of Comey & McCabe 'highly unusual statistically and mathematically'

    04:34

  • Cindy McCain: John’s respect ‘for not only freedom,’ but ‘how we maintain it’ was ‘what he stood for’

    07:32

  • Sir Peter Westmacott: Boris Johnson resignation not about policy, ‘but about character, integrity'

    10:59

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All