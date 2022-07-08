Victor Cha: Abe ‘was about the best friend that the United States could have as a leader in Japan’

Former National Security Council Asian Affairs Director Victor Cha and NBC News Asia Correspondent Janis Mackey join Andrea Mitchell with their reaction to the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, reflecting on the legacy of Japan’s longest serving prime minister. “He had expert-like, bureaucratic knowledge on almost every issue and that was always impressive to me,” says Cha. “He was about the best friend that the United States could have as a leader in Japan, you know, a major democracy. And I think in many ways he anticipated the threats to the liberal international order long before many other leaders did.”July 8, 2022