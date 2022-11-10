Vaughn Hillyard: Kari Lake, Mark Finchem casting doubt on Arizona election process

NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard joins Andrea Mitchell, Hallie Jackson, and Katy Tur to discuss the circulation of false claims in Arizona as votes continue to be counted. Delays in the vote count in Arizona were expected, Hillyard explains, “yet that hasn’t stopped the likes of Kari Lake calling out the ‘crooks and cheaters.’” Mark Finchem, “the Republican Secretary of State candidate, has spent the morning tweeting out conspiracy theories,” he adds. Nov. 10, 2022