Vance: New AL embryo ruling creating ‘uncertainty,’ ‘really a chill on what women can access’

Numerous Alabama clinics have paused IVF services since the state’s Supreme Court ruled that frozen embryos are children. Peter Alexander is joined by Laura Jarrett and former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance to discuss the chaos and confusion among couples trying to have a family in Alabama following the court’s decision. “That ruling means that it's possible that mishandling or abuse of embryos could lead to criminal charges, including murder. So now we have this unusual environment. Will it spread to other states? I think it's very likely that it will,” Vance says. “This creates a lot of uncertainty in an environment where there's already so much uncertainty surrounding what sorts of medical care you can still get after the Dobbs decision. There's really a chill on what women can access.”Feb. 23, 2024