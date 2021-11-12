Valerie Jarrett’s to parents on vaccinating their kids: ‘Follow the science’

Valerie Jarrett joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the efforts needed to reach minority communities and inform parents about the importance of getting their children vaccinated. “We have to get our children vaccinated. We want them to go back to school and be safe,” says Jarrett. “Follow the science. Please don't listen to the misinformation. Let it guide you and know that it's possible and we've been encouraging those who are dispensing the vaccines to make sure that they're reaching communities that don't traditionally have access to health care.”Nov. 12, 2021