Valerie Biden Owens shares her experience ‘breaking through the door’ of politics as a woman in the 1970s

Valerie Biden Owens, former Campaign Manager and sister of President Biden, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss her new book “Growing Up Biden,” sharing her own story as a woman in a man’s world. “To get a seat at the table, my brother sat at the head of the table,” says Owens. “In that sense, I had an easier time breaking through the door. But I also, once he left the room, was viewed by not a lot, but enough, to be considered the token woman, or the token relative at the table.” April 13, 2022