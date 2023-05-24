USAID Administrator and Ukraine's Digital Minister team up for wartime app ‘Diia’

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

USAID Administrator Samantha Power and Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister and Minister for Digital Transformation Mykhailo Federov join Andrea Mitchell to explain how the app “Diia” has contributed to Ukraine’s war efforts, and to detail Ukraine’s accomplishments in advancing technology on a global scale. “We have a big ambition to create Ukraine as the most convenient country in the terms of public services,” says Federov. Power adds, “The Ukrainian flag is Ukrainian wheat and the Ukrainian sky, and that is symbolic of how much wheat Ukraine has shipped to the world, of course as the breadbasket. But now it is becoming known for its tech. And the fact that Estonia, which is the stuff of legend for its e-governance, is turning to Ukraine to get access to its code and software.” Power continues, “USAID is now working with the Ukrainian government to look at other developing countries in Africa and beyond that could use this kind of digital infrastructure including the cybersecurity protection.”May 24, 2023

