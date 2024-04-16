IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
US Amb. to the UN: US has been ‘very clear in our concerns that this war not escalate’ in Mideast
April 16, 202406:57
  • Now Playing

    US Amb. to the UN: US has been ‘very clear in our concerns that this war not escalate’ in Mideast

    06:57
  • UP NEXT

    Melissa Murray: Trials are ‘about storytelling,’ ‘who your audience is is critically important’

    06:59

  • Rep. Himes: ‘Ukrainians are dead’ because of ‘Republican political infighting’

    04:37

  • 'No doubt' Trump's legal woes played to campaign's advantage during primary season: Marc Short

    09:18

  • 'Put up or shut up time' for Judge Merchan: Prosecutors argue Trump violated gag order

    03:58

  • ‘Any other defendant’ would’ve been ‘already put in jail’

    06:28

  • Was the Israeli strike on the Iranian consulate worth it?

    06:35

  • U.S. Special Envoy for Sudan: The world ‘has failed to respond,’ one year into Sudan civil war

    06:17

  • Father of Hamas hostage: Israel can’t rest on ‘fantasy’ that military action will ‘get my son home’

    11:04

  • Gerstell: ‘You couldn’t possibly pick a worse time to blind ourselves’ by failing to pass FISA

    08:36

  • 'Man on a Mission': Howard Buffett urges U.S. farmers to support Ukraine as aid stalls in Congress

    06:39

  • Sen. Van Hollen: ‘We should not’ provide ‘blank checks’ to Israel until they meet U.S. requirements

    07:08

  • AZ AG Mayes: ‘We intend to keep the promise’ to ‘not prosecute any doctor’ under 1864 abortion ban

    05:46

  • Houthis ‘inserting themselves’ in Gaza has ‘set back the prospects for peace’ in Yemen

    05:27

  • Sen. Tim Kaine: Aid deliveries into Gaza have ‘taken way too long,’ ‘inadequate’ changes from Israel

    08:40

  • ‘I didn’t have any human rights’: Hostage captured on October 7 speaks with Andrea Mitchell

    10:06

  • Released hostage: ‘there was no oxygen’ in Hamas tunnels, ‘they left us with no water and no food’

    04:08

  • Biden campaign ad on abortion to air in battleground states

    03:04

  • Gorani: Hostage families say they ‘are ready to pay’ ‘any price’ for release of their loved ones

    07:50

  • NASA will ‘learn everything we can’ from the eclipse because ‘this is our star’

    10:05

Andrea Mitchell Reports

US Amb. to the UN: US has been ‘very clear in our concerns that this war not escalate’ in Mideast

06:57

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield is in South Korea following her visit to the Demilitarized Zone, where she met with young North Korean defectors. Andrea Mitchell spoke with Thomas-Greenfield about those conversations, the Middle East crisis, and Israel’s threat to retaliate against Iran.April 16, 2024

  • Now Playing

    US Amb. to the UN: US has been ‘very clear in our concerns that this war not escalate’ in Mideast

    06:57
  • UP NEXT

    Melissa Murray: Trials are ‘about storytelling,’ ‘who your audience is is critically important’

    06:59

  • Rep. Himes: ‘Ukrainians are dead’ because of ‘Republican political infighting’

    04:37

  • 'No doubt' Trump's legal woes played to campaign's advantage during primary season: Marc Short

    09:18

  • 'Put up or shut up time' for Judge Merchan: Prosecutors argue Trump violated gag order

    03:58

  • ‘Any other defendant’ would’ve been ‘already put in jail’

    06:28

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All