US Amb. to the UN: US has been ‘very clear in our concerns that this war not escalate’ in Mideast

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield is in South Korea following her visit to the Demilitarized Zone, where she met with young North Korean defectors. Andrea Mitchell spoke with Thomas-Greenfield about those conversations, the Middle East crisis, and Israel’s threat to retaliate against Iran.April 16, 2024