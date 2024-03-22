US Amb to UN: Russia, China ‘knew there was no reason to veto the resolution. It was political’

Earlier today, the United Nations Security Council failed to pass a U.S. resolution calling for an immediate and sustained cease-fire in Gaza when Russia and China voted the measure. U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on today’s vote, as the situation grows more dire in Gaza.March 22, 2024