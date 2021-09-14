Upcoming book reports Gen. Milley worried Trump might start a war with China in final months
An upcoming book by the Washington Post's Bob Woodward and Robert Costa reports that General Mark Milley was concerned during former President Trump's final months in office that he might start a war with China, and went so far as to contact his Chinese counterpart in secret to assuage their concerns. Michael Schmidt, Phil Rucker, and Admiral James Stavridis join Andrea Mitchell to discuss that and other revelations from the book.Sept. 14, 2021