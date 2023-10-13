UNRWA’s Juliette Touma: ‘Gaza is being pushed into the abyss’ during ‘exodus’ from northern Gaza

With only hours to evacuate northern Gaza — an area home to 1.1 million, many Palestinians have nowhere to go or are unable to evacuate. Juliette Touma, the communications director for the United Nations Relief & Works Agency, joins Andrea Mitchell to explain the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza and what steps the U.N. is taking to help Palestinians displaced by the war. “We've had, until last night, over 270,000 people taking shelter in U.N. schools. The numbers over the past few hours have exponentially increased,” Touma tells Andrea. “UNRWA has lost 13 colleagues of mine who have been working with us until recently in the Gaza Strip. So since Saturday, we've lost these colleagues. There was one doctor, in fact — a gynecologist who was working with us, and there was one engineer. There were five teachers, men and women. We mourn them and we send condolences to their families. There's a lot of loss. It's a tragedy.”Oct. 13, 2023