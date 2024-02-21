UNHCR Rep on Ukrainian refugees returning home: “The main obstacle to return is safety and security”

The U.N. Refugee Agency estimates that there are almost 6.5 million Ukrainian refugees worldwide as a result of Russia’s invasion that began almost two years ago. Karolina Lindholm Billing, the U.N. Refugee Agency’s representative in Ukraine, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “The main obstacle to return is safety and security. This is what's hindering the majority from returning at this point, but it's not the only factor. But people also say is that, they are looking for jobs, because when you have fled from your home, in the country or abroad, you have also fled from your job. And many do not have work to go back to and it's also housing,” Lindholm Billing tells Andrea. “Many who have fled abroad and inside the country have had their homes damaged or destroyed in missile and drone attacks.”Feb. 21, 2024