UnidosUS CEO: U.S. must ‘invest in an infrastructure’ to support migrants without displacing vets

Homeless veterans in Orange County, California were displaced from a hotel to make room for migrants seeking asylum. President and CEO of UnidosUS Janet Murguia joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the communities grappling with supporting the influx of migrants. “It's cruel, it's not rational, and no one wants to see our veterans displaced," Murguia says. “And I think for us, it's important to remember, as you just said, these families represent the most vulnerable populations and they are seeking only the minimal types of support here so that they can begin to transition and get on their feet. But we do need to prepare and invest in an infrastructure here that can allow that to happen."May 18, 2023