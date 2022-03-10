UNICEF Dir. Catherine Russell explains the ‘desperate situation’ in both Ukraine and Afghanistan
05:23
Share this -
copied
UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell joins Andrea Mitchell to explain the severity of the refugee crisis in and surrounding Ukraine, where it’s an especially “desperate situation for children,” amid a persisting humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, where she visited recently. “I have seen a lot of things, but seeing those children who are acutely malnourished was really one of the worst things I've ever seen in my life,” says Russell. “I met a mother in this hospital that I was visiting, and I put my arm around her, and her back was just all bone. I mean, honestly, I've never seen anything like it.” March 10, 2022
Now Playing
UNICEF Dir. Catherine Russell explains the ‘desperate situation’ in both Ukraine and Afghanistan
05:23
UP NEXT
Jeh Johnson: It is ‘much easier’ for U.S. to ‘become involved’ than to ‘extract’ itself from military conflict
05:56
Alex Crawford: ‘Probably the most wanted man in the world right now is President Zelenskyy’
06:18
Ben Rhodes: A no-fly zone 'wouldn’t necessarily put an end to' the ‘indiscriminate shelling’ in Ukraine
04:04
Lynsey Addario: There’s no ‘justification’ for Russian forces ‘bombing a maternity hospital’
06:25
James Acton: ‘Fukushima' is 'worst case’ for what a Ukrainian nuclear power plant accident ‘could look like’