UNICEF Dir. Catherine Russell explains the ‘desperate situation’ in both Ukraine and Afghanistan

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell joins Andrea Mitchell to explain the severity of the refugee crisis in and surrounding Ukraine, where it’s an especially “desperate situation for children,” amid a persisting humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, where she visited recently. “I have seen a lot of things, but seeing those children who are acutely malnourished was really one of the worst things I've ever seen in my life,” says Russell. “I met a mother in this hospital that I was visiting, and I put my arm around her, and her back was just all bone. I mean, honestly, I've never seen anything like it.” March 10, 2022