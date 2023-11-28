Uncle of Palestinian shot in VT: ‘I feel a sense of shame’ believing U.S. ‘would be safer for him’

Three Palestinian college students shot in Vermont this weekend are facing a future forever changed by what many are calling a hate crime. Rich Price, the uncle of worst-injured Hisham Awartani, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss Hisham’s condition, why he thought his nephew would be safer in New England than the West Bank and the rise in both Islamophobia and anti-Semitism on college campuses. “As an uncle, I feel a sense of shame, Andrea, along with other members of my family, really encouraging him to pursue his studies here in the United States, believing in part that it would be safer for him,” says Price. On coverage of his nephew, Price adds, “We're excited to have positive representation of Palestinian young men. A representation that is not often shown in this country and these three young men are incredible.”Nov. 28, 2023