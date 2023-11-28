IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

WATCH LIVE: Biden, Harris, the Clintons and Melania Trump join former President Jimmy Carter for a tribute to Rosalynn Carter

  • Engel: American children in Israel ‘hid in a closet’ ‘in panic for 14 hours’ during Hamas attack

  • Sen. Warner: Israel must ‘release some of the funds’ for Palestinian Authority to avoid ‘chaos’

    Uncle of Palestinian shot in VT: ‘I feel a sense of shame’ believing U.S. ‘would be safer for him’

    Martin Fletcher: Hostage families are ‘bouncing back and forth between joy and sorrow’

  • ICRC spox: Red Cross is in ‘direct contact’ with ‘anyone who we think might be holding hostages’

  • Regev: Once ‘original’ hostage deal concludes, Israel might ‘talk more publicly about’ extending

  • Uncle of Burlington victim says Palestinian student fled violence in the West Bank

  • ICRC media chief: release brings ‘relief for those hostages, relief for their families’

  • Regev: 'ball is in Hamas’s court,' 'humanitarian pause' can 'extend' with 'the release of hostages'

  • Mark Regev: Hamas ‘has committed itself’ to hostage deal, violating it would be ‘a major problem’

  • Deputy assistant to POTUS: hostage deal was ‘rigorously negotiated,’ terms changes from ‘weeks ago’

  • Israel-Hamas war on TV ‘is not a Nexflix series,’ conflict will ‘be long and drawn out’

  • Fmr. CIA Dir. Brennan: ‘Israelis have to be prepared’ for ‘violations’ that ‘undermine’ hostage deal

  • Israeli govt. spox: Hamas is ‘begging for a breather because it’s getting clobbered,’ ‘war is ugly’

  • Amb. Ross: IDF ‘failed’ to protect Israelis, have ‘responsibility’ to ‘get as many out as possible’

  • Judy Woodruff: Rosalynn Carter grew from being ‘shy’ to ‘someone who relished politics and loved it’

  • Jill Stuckey: Rosalynn Carter was ‘tenacious’ and made mental health awareness ‘her life’s work’

  • Palestinian refugees, who ‘don’t have food’ and ‘haven’t had water for weeks,’ have nowhere to go

  • Israel-Hamas rhetoric, protests and violence at colleges creates ‘a tough place to find solutions’

  • Viral Bin Laden speech is ‘a failure of education,’ rhetoric ‘being celebrated is appalling’

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Uncle of Palestinian shot in VT: ‘I feel a sense of shame’ believing U.S. ‘would be safer for him’

Three Palestinian college students shot in Vermont this weekend are facing a future forever changed by what many are calling a hate crime. Rich Price, the uncle of worst-injured Hisham Awartani, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss Hisham’s condition, why he thought his nephew would be safer in New England than the West Bank and the rise in both Islamophobia and anti-Semitism on college campuses. “As an uncle, I feel a sense of shame, Andrea, along with other members of my family, really encouraging him to pursue his studies here in the United States, believing in part that it would be safer for him,” says Price. On coverage of his nephew, Price adds, “We're excited to have positive representation of Palestinian young men. A representation that is not often shown in this country and these three young men are incredible.”Nov. 28, 2023

