UN humanitarian programs in Gaza are ‘on the brink of collapse’ and ‘chaos’ is spreading in Gaza

The United Nations is warning that the humanitarian aid programs in Gaza are reaching their breaking point. Richard Engel joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “The UN says that its humanitarian aid programs are on the brink of collapse. In some cases, aid trucks are being looted. Some cases, people are throwing stones at them,” Richard says. “There is a degree of chaos that is starting to spread in Gaza because Hamas, which was the government, is now fighting and going underground. So when you put that much pressure on society — they're under attack, they're moved from place to place, they don't have basic supplies — the little aid that is getting in is now either being stolen by Hamas or stolen by people and sold at an extraordinary premium.”Dec. 8, 2023