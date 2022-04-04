UN High Commissioner for Refugees: ‘We need resources to help with psychological support’

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the terror experienced by refugees fleeing Ukraine. “They're afraid of shelling, of bombs, and now all these allegations of of killings. So that's really why these people are fleeing, and unless trust is rebuilt, they will not go back. It's not just a matter of rebuilding homes, but also rebuilding trust,” says Grandi. “This is a highly traumatized population,” he adds. “We need resources to help with psychological support.”April 4, 2022