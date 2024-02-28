IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UN can’t deliver food, warns of ‘real risk of famine in northern Gaza if there isn’t a ceasefire’
Feb. 28, 202404:59
UN can’t deliver food, warns of ‘real risk of famine in northern Gaza if there isn’t a ceasefire’

Talks for a ceasefire and hostage release in Gaza are ongoing in Qatar, with negotiators pushing for a deal by the beginning of Ramadan on March 10. Raf Sanchez and Admiral James Stavridis join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the negotiations and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. "The UN is saying it is unable to make food deliveries to the northern half of the strip right now, partly because of Israeli military restrictions and partly because there's just a complete collapse of law and order right now in the north of the strip," Raf tells Andrea. "We are hearing from one of the functioning hospitals in northern Gaza. They say at least four children have died from combinations of dehydration, malnourishment in the last couple of days. And the UN is warning that there is a real, real risk of famine in northern Gaza if there isn't a ceasefire and if there isn't an opportunity to get this aid distribution onto a much steadier footing."Feb. 28, 2024

