UN Amb. Sven Jurgenson: ‘This is a defining moment' for the United Nations

Ambassador Sven Jurgenson, UN Permanent Representative of Estonia, joins Andrea Mitchell to break down Europe’s response to Russia’s invasion. “This is a defining moment for the organization. The future of the UN Charter and the organization itself depends on what we are doing right now,” Ambassador Jurgenson says. “I think in the history of the organization, the Secretary-General of United Nations has never been so clear how dangerous the situation is.”Feb. 28, 2022