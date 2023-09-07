Ukrainian war strategy is ‘about depleting Russian forces’ and ‘Ukrainians continue to gain ground’

Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a surprise visit to Ukraine to announce another $2 billion in aid from the Biden Administration. Richard Engel and Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman join Ryan Nobles to discuss the small counteroffensive gains on the battlefield and the decreasing level of interest among GOP congressional members. “This was not necessarily going to be a quick lightning strike to regain territory quickly. It was about depleting Russian forces,” Vindman says. “The Ukrainians continue to gain ground, it is likely that momentum is going to pick up and the Ukrainians are gonna hit some of their markers with territory.”Sept. 7, 2023