Ukrainian MP Yurash reacts to loss of Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuyshynova, his close friend
Ukraine’s youngest member of Parliament Sviatoslav Yurash joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the dire humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and the death of his close friend Oleksandra Kuvshynova, the 24 year-old Ukrainian journalist killed by Russian fire while serving as a consultant to Fox News. “She was the dearest person with whom for a decade we went through anything and everything together. She deserved so much more in her life,” says Yurash. “I wonder how many more with Oleksandras should happen before the West wakes up to those things that he needs to be done to stop this madness that is taken by Mr. Putin.” March 16, 2022
