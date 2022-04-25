Ukrainian MP Kira Rudik: Russian forces are 'committing all kinds of crimes on civilians', 'basically starving people out', 'breaking all the agreements'

Ukrainian parliament member, Kira Rudik, joins Katy Tur to discuss reports of Ukrainians being forcibly taken away from their families, as well as the Ukrainian government's response. "The most reliable strategy here is to win the war and return our people back." Says Rudik. "But if the war will continue further, then we will have to go with the exchange of Ukrainian citizens to the Russian military that we have imprisoned in Ukraine right now." April 25, 2022