Andrea Mitchell Reports

Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra defending Ukrainian culture, ‘proving’ Ukraine has ‘its own history’

02:51

The Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra's conductor and 74 Ukrainian musicians are defending Ukrainian culture in the midst of the horrific war in their home country. Mitchell reports on the orchestra’s final stops in the U.S. after their performances across Europe. Flautist Inna Vorobets tells Mitchell, “And as our soldiers are defending our country in the front line, we need to defend our culture, as musicians, as artists.” She explains, “Vladimir Putin is telling that Ukraine doesn't have its own history and its own culture. So we have to prove the opposite.” Aug. 19, 2022

