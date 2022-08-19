Fmr. DOJ Counter Intel Chief: ‘Public interest’ in Mar-a-Lago affidavit ‘could not be higher’06:02
- Now Playing
Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra defending Ukrainian culture, ‘proving’ Ukraine has ‘its own history’02:51
- UP NEXT
Judge sentences ISIS 'Beatle' to life in prison02:06
Former DNC, RNC Chairs react to Trump fundraising off of FBI search, Dems' midterms strategy05:58
Dr. Fauci: ‘If you want to put a dead stop to polio' in the U.S. 'just get everybody vaccinated’11:57
‘Not really orthodox’ methods used to prevent Trump from pocketing intelligence briefing materials07:44
Brendan Buck: Cheney lost her primary ‘for a greater cause,’ merely the ‘cost of doing business’11:54
Head of the National Economic Council: IRA won’t raise taxes ‘on anybody making less than $400,000’07:30
Susan Del Percio: Cheney not ‘going third party,’ she’s a ‘conservative conservative’05:04
Palin’s shot at House seat may be hurt by Alaska voting system that rewards ‘crossover appeal’08:48
Donell Harvin: FBI facing ‘unprecedented levels of threats’ following Mar-a-Lago search10:16
Cheri Beasley: NC voters ‘incensed’ by politicians ‘out of step’ with majority sentiment on abortion04:19
Rep. Lofgren: Some in GOP are not ‘tethered to the facts’ in anti-FBI response to Mar-a-Lago search08:34
Debra Tice: U.S. is capable of bringing American detainees home. ‘My son qualifies. Let’s go.’07:01
Chef José Andrés ‘covering the holes’ left by the war and preparing for a ‘rough winter’ in Ukraine04:53
WH Comms Dir.: Biden ‘on the cusp of a historic victory’ with Inflation Reduction Act04:58
John Bolton: Iran’s assassination plot will not ‘silence me’10:12
'Big move' for Ukraine taking out 9 Russian aircraft in Crimea, a 'bastion of pro-Russian sentiment'05:49
Gen. David Petraeus: U.S. had ‘alternatives’ to avoid ‘devastating situation’ in Afghanistan08:02
Larry Summers: ‘Very serious inflation problem’ in U.S. not likely ‘to go away of its own volition’05:57
Fmr. DOJ Counter Intel Chief: ‘Public interest’ in Mar-a-Lago affidavit ‘could not be higher’06:02
- Now Playing
Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra defending Ukrainian culture, ‘proving’ Ukraine has ‘its own history’02:51
- UP NEXT
Judge sentences ISIS 'Beatle' to life in prison02:06
Former DNC, RNC Chairs react to Trump fundraising off of FBI search, Dems' midterms strategy05:58
Dr. Fauci: ‘If you want to put a dead stop to polio' in the U.S. 'just get everybody vaccinated’11:57
‘Not really orthodox’ methods used to prevent Trump from pocketing intelligence briefing materials07:44
Play All