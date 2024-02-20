IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ukrainian documentarian: Ukraine is ‘a humanitarian catastrophe,’ but ‘a bargaining chip for some’
Feb. 20, 202403:30
    Ukrainian documentarian: Ukraine is 'a humanitarian catastrophe,' but 'a bargaining chip for some'

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Ukrainian documentarian: Ukraine is ‘a humanitarian catastrophe,’ but ‘a bargaining chip for some’

03:30

When Ukraine came under siege, an associated press team of Ukrainian journalists captured the first days of war in a documentary entitled “20 Days in Mariupol.” Director and Pulitzer Prize Winning Video Journalist Mstyslav Chernov joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the process of creating this Oscar-nominated film. “Ukraine unfortunately has become a political matter, a bargaining chip for some people, but it's actually a humanitarian catastrophe, a civilian suffering and I really want to attract attention to this fact that it is a humanitarian urgency,” Chernov says. On creating the film, he says, “There was so much tragedy around and no one was showing it to the world, so, yeah, it's just quite human wish to keep doing what we did.”Feb. 20, 2024

