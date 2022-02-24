Ukrainian citizens in Kharkiv take shelter in subway station
NBC's Matt Bradley reports from Kharkiv, Ukraine, where citizens are sheltering in a subway station after Russia launched attacks on the country. Andrea Mitchell also spoke to Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., who condemned the actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin and warned of the casualties that could come from this invasion.Feb. 24, 2022
