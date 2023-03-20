Ukrainian Amb. Markarova compares Putin's ‘appalling’ Mariupol trip to Hitler’s 1940 Paris visit

Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova joins Andrea Mitchell to react to Vladmir Putin’s visit to Crimea and Mariupol, both territories seized by Russia, after the ICC warrant out for his arrest regarding the deportation of Ukranian children. “It's appalling actually that a president who is a war criminal, President Putin, now with the order for arrest is during the night covertly visiting the territory which illegally is occupied by the invading forces just a year after Mariupol has been attacked and brutally destroyed,” says Markarova. “Let's remind that Hitler also visited Paris in 1940, and that didn't really help him. So Paris as the rest of Europe were liberated from the Nazis and Ukraine will be liberated from Russian invaders.”March 20, 2023