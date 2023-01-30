Ukraine top prosecutor: Russia needs to be held accountable for 'more than 65,000' war crimes

“More than 65,000” war crimes have been reported in Ukraine since the start of Russia’s invasion. Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin joins Andrea Mitchell to explain how Ukraine is planning on holding Russia accountable. “We need to document because we need Russia, as the country, and Russian representatives of Russian Armed Forces to be accountable for war crimes they committed," says Kostin. "This is not only for justice for the victims and survivors of these war crimes; this is for the sake of justice for the whole world, because this war is more of democracy against tyranny.”Jan. 30, 2023