IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Masih Alinejad: Biden administration negotiates with ‘the same murderers’ as they’ve sanctioned

    03:06
  • Now Playing

    Ukraine top prosecutor: Russia needs to be held accountable for 'more than 65,000' war crimes

    05:46
  • UP NEXT

    Nichols’ family attorney Ben Crump: False narratives of traffic stop are ‘attempts at conspiracy’

    10:59

  • Harry Litman: Nichols footage, 'over twice as long' as Rodney King, will feel like 'an eternity'

    09:35

  • Antonia Hylton: Expect to see ‘delay’ in aid to Nichols in bodycam footage of arrest

    06:27

  • 'We now have a blueprint': Arrests in Tyre Nichols case praised

    05:25

  • Tzipi Livni: Israel’s 75-year-old democracy ‘in danger’ under Netanyahu

    06:34

  • Dmitri Alperovitch: Russia ‘effectively getting around the sanctions that have been put in place’

    02:51

  • Leon Panetta: ‘We are not effectively protecting our secrets’

    10:34

  • Rep. Victoria Spartz: House ‘becoming like a theater full of actors in the circus’

    01:48

  • Ben Rhodes points to digitization as solution to classified documents mishandling

    04:41

  • Gen. McCaffrey: ‘One battalion of M1 tanks is inconsequential on the battlefield’

    02:14

  • Kirby: ‘It’s going to take many months’ before U.S. tanks are ‘ready to be transferred into Ukraine’

    08:55

  • David Ignatius: Pompeo using Khashoggi murder to 'make a fight for political reasons' with the media

    03:53

  • Officials say Half Moon Bay mass shooting evidence points to 'workplace violence'

    03:27

  • Rep. Adam Schiff: There appears to be a ‘systemic problem’ with handling of classified documents

    10:27

  • Georgia DA asks for report on grand jury election probe to remain sealed

    03:08

  • Classified documents found at Pence's Indiana home

    02:34

  • Tom Winter: Russian oligarch Deripaska was ‘no stranger to the FBI,’ or ‘certainly to McGonigal’

    06:59

  • Rep. Judy Chu: We have to close 'loopholes’ that allow people to 'evade' universal background checks

    04:50

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Ukraine top prosecutor: Russia needs to be held accountable for 'more than 65,000' war crimes

05:46

“More than 65,000” war crimes have been reported in Ukraine since the start of Russia’s invasion. Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin joins Andrea Mitchell to explain how Ukraine is planning on holding Russia accountable. “We need to document because we need Russia, as the country, and Russian representatives of Russian Armed Forces to be accountable for war crimes they committed," says Kostin. "This is not only for justice for the victims and survivors of these war crimes; this is for the sake of justice for the whole world, because this war is more of democracy against tyranny.”Jan. 30, 2023

  • Masih Alinejad: Biden administration negotiates with ‘the same murderers’ as they’ve sanctioned

    03:06
  • Now Playing

    Ukraine top prosecutor: Russia needs to be held accountable for 'more than 65,000' war crimes

    05:46
  • UP NEXT

    Nichols’ family attorney Ben Crump: False narratives of traffic stop are ‘attempts at conspiracy’

    10:59

  • Harry Litman: Nichols footage, 'over twice as long' as Rodney King, will feel like 'an eternity'

    09:35

  • Antonia Hylton: Expect to see ‘delay’ in aid to Nichols in bodycam footage of arrest

    06:27

  • 'We now have a blueprint': Arrests in Tyre Nichols case praised

    05:25

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All