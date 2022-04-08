IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Ukraine says at least 50 dead after ‘gut wrenching’ strike on train station

NBC’s Ali Arouzi and former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor join Peter Alexander to discuss “the latest in a series” of Russian atrocities in Ukraine after a deadly railway station missile attack in Kramatorsk. Ali Arouzi reports from Lviv on the attack that the Pentagon says was carried out by a Russian short-range ballistic missile, leaving “dead bodies on the floor” and “and suitcases strewn” across the station. Ambassador Taylor reacts, calling it a “gut wrenching” and “disgusting.” April 8, 2022

