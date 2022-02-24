Ukraine president warns Russian forces attempting to seize Chernobyl nuclear facility
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has put out a tweet warning that Russian forces are attempting to seize control of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. Former Amb. Michael McFaul discusses why Russian forces are attempting to capture the plant and how it could impact other European countries.Feb. 24, 2022
