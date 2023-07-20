UK Foreign Secy.: Without ‘resilience’ in supporting Ukraine, ‘whatever happens next will be worse’

British intelligence chief Richard Moore stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin cut a deal with Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin to end the group’s rebellion. Peter Alexander is joined by Andrea Mitchell at the Aspen Security Forum, where she spoke with British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly about what’s next for Prigozhin and the need for united NATO support for Ukraine amid fracturing American backing for the war effort. “I have the same message for people on the Democrat side and the Republican side. It’s that if we drop the ball, if we don't stick with it, if we don't show resilience and grit and determination, whatever happens next will be worse,” Cleverly tells Andrea. July 20, 2023