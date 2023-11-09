UK Amb.: ‘More talks’ ‘need to happen’ to free Hamas hostages, but Israel’s pauses are a ‘good sign’

Israel announced that it would facilitate four-hour long pauses to allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza. U.K. Ambassador to the U.S. Karen Pierce joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss this breaking news development, Secretary of State Blinken’s suggestion of a unified Gaza and West Bank under Palestinian authority and U.S. airstrikes in Syria. “More talks will need to happen before we can have hostages released, but this is a very good sign. It shows that people are trying to protect civilians, shows the Israelis are acting in good faith with the civilians,” she says. On U.S. airstrikes in Syria, Pierce says, “I'd say the U.S. have got this right. They're acting in self defense. They're being proportionate.”Nov. 9, 2023