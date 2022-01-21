U.S., Russia keep diplomatic options open as invasion threat looms
Live in Geneva, Andrea Mitchell talks to Admiral James Stavridis, former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul, and Council on Foreign Relations President Richard Haass about Secretary Blinken’s meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov as Russia sits at the precipice of a Ukraine invasion. Admiral Stavridis believes Putin “has painted himself into a diplomatic corner. He's clearly moved all of these forces in place, and as Tony Blinken has said, it's not only what we see here now, it's also the history here. He's invaded Georgia. He's invaded Ukraine previously.”Jan. 21, 2022
