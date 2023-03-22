IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Punishments for former British PM Boris Johnson could include sanctions, suspension from Parliament

    02:36

  • Jason Furman: It’s not the Fed’s job ‘to rescue the financial system by cutting interest rates’

    04:14

  • Sen. Jeff Merkley: Putin-Xi meeting was a ‘bro-fest celebrating authoritarian power’

    05:40
  • Now Playing

    U.S. rebukes Israel over plan to restart occupied West Bank settlements

    03:46
  • UP NEXT

    New York grand jury for Trump hush money probe will not meet Wednesday

    02:21

  • Michael Mann: Biden admin drilling project contradicts global need to avert dangerous warming limit

    04:07

  • “We all miss him terribly”: Andrea Mitchell remembers longtime NBC digital editor Vaughn Ververs

    00:59

  • Jeh Johnson: It’s ‘unprecedented to have a former president protected by Secret Service’ arraigned

    06:29

  • Leon Panetta: China ‘caught in a balancing act’ between ‘peacemaker’ and arms provider to Russia

    06:36

  • Ukrainian Amb. Markarova compares Putin's ‘appalling’ Mariupol trip to Hitler’s 1940 Paris visit

    07:26

  • Rep. Moulton: Veterans have ‘mixed emotions’ on Iraq War anniversary due to its ‘complicated legacy’

    04:32

  • Richard Engel: Corruption, Iranian influence remains but Iraqis feel ‘more confident’ and ‘free’

    07:01

  • Nadav Zafrir: Independent courts are key as Israel doesn’t have ‘checks and balances’ like the U.S.

    04:35

  • Jen Psaki previews 'Inside with Jen Psaki,' launching Sunday on MSNBC

    07:47

  • Yevgeny Vindman: Time for U.S. government to prevent Russia violating ‘rules-based order’

    06:37

  • Chuck Rosenberg: Trump call with GA Speaker has ‘probative value,’ demonstrating his ‘state of mind’

    05:37

  • Sen. Angus King: We want to get TikTok ownership into hands that ‘aren’t beholden' to the CCP

    05:55

  • Ben Rhodes: Russia sees Black Sea as ‘their real estate'

    08:02

  • NTSB renewing calls for longer cockpit voice recordings, currently limited to just two hours

    02:55

  • Cecile Richards: ‘Politicians, judges making decisions about women’s health’ is a ‘slippery slope’

    05:09

Andrea Mitchell Reports

U.S. rebukes Israel over plan to restart occupied West Bank settlements

03:46

The U.S. has issued a diplomatic rebuke to Israel over proposed policies of the country’s far-right government and its plans to restart Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank. NBC News’ Raf Sanchez reports from Jerusalem.March 22, 2023

  • Punishments for former British PM Boris Johnson could include sanctions, suspension from Parliament

    02:36

  • Jason Furman: It’s not the Fed’s job ‘to rescue the financial system by cutting interest rates’

    04:14

  • Sen. Jeff Merkley: Putin-Xi meeting was a ‘bro-fest celebrating authoritarian power’

    05:40
  • Now Playing

    U.S. rebukes Israel over plan to restart occupied West Bank settlements

    03:46
  • UP NEXT

    New York grand jury for Trump hush money probe will not meet Wednesday

    02:21

  • Michael Mann: Biden admin drilling project contradicts global need to avert dangerous warming limit

    04:07

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All