U.S. monitoring Niger, ‘essentially the last man standing’ in region fraught with terror threats

The leader of Niger’s presidential guard has claimed power in the western African nation after his military unit ousted the democratically elected president. Courtney Kube, the only U.S. correspondent on the ground in the country, joins Andres Mitchell to report out the latest, and break down the implications if the U.S. were to declare this a coup. “Niger is essentially the last man standing in this region in the fight against what is a growing threat from terror groups that includes affiliates of both Al Qaeda and of the Islamic State, or ISIS, who have been able to gain territory in and around West Africa and around coastal West Africa,” Kube says.July 28, 2023